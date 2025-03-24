Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

