Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.4% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

ELV stock opened at $427.27 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.52 and its 200 day moving average is $424.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

