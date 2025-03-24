Napatree Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 395,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

