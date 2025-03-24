Mural Oncology (MURA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Mural Oncology to post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mural Oncology to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MURA opened at $3.85 on Monday. Mural Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

