Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.19), with a volume of 12055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.25).

Mulberry Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Stories

