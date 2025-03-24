Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PAR Technology by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

