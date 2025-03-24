Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Takes $6.87 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 694,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000. Ford Motor accounts for about 7.0% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,952,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE F opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.