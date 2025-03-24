Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Buys Shares of 48,682 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 0.4% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.73 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

