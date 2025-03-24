Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Buys Shares of 2,500 Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

