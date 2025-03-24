Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $352.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.14.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

