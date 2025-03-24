Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Acquires New Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned about 0.44% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHAK opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

