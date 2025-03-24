Morgan Stanley Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $65.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

INCY stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 229.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $4,739,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

