MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ML stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.34 and a beta of 3.04. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82.
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
