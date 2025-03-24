Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 1547743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).
Mkango Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.15.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
