Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 338,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.02% of Gigcapital7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth $7,175,000.

Gigcapital7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIG opened at $10.13 on Monday. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Gigcapital7 Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

