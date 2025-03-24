Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

AEP stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

