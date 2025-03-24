Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $17,775,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $322.62 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

