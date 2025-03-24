Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

