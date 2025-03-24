Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 9,968 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $130.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

