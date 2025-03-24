Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 6,349 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after buying an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after buying an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 828,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 373,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $46,120,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EXR opened at $143.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.95. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

