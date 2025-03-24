Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 4,897 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35.
M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.
Insider Activity at M&T Bank
In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MTB
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.