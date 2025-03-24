Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 4,897 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.