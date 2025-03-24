Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

NYSE:IQV opened at $185.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $254.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

