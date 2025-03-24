Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 16,838 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,659,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,464,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.