Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,857.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,835.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,988.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

