Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Buys C$14,000.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Glenn Pountney bought 24,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Glenn Pountney acquired 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$390.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Glenn Pountney acquired 27,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Glenn Pountney bought 41,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,260.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Pountney bought 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney bought 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Mirasol Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

