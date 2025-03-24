Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. Purchases 600,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. owned about 1.97% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $135,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

