Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 390 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

