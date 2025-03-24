Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 109 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

ADBE stock opened at $387.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

