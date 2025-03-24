Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PBE opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $72.84.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

