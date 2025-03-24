Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $65,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 210,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

MDLZ opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

