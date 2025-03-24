Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $50,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Nucor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.72. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

