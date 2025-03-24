Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $45,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,482,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,017,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,959,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.61 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

