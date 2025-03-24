Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $167.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.63. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $129.47 and a 12 month high of $196.60.
SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Profile
