Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,454 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

