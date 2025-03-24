Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

