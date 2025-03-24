Mill Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

