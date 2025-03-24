Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.