MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.49, but opened at $127.30. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $129.90, with a volume of 28,878 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.