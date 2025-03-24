Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Matthew Gregory Buys 36,869 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gregory purchased 36,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £194,668.32 ($251,379.55).

Shares of LON MRO traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 521 ($6.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,257,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 589.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 533.02. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 413.58 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 682.60 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -202.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.98) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

