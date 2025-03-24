Medical Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including those involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical device manufacturing. These companies play a critical role in developing and providing products and services that improve and maintain health, making their stock performance often sensitive to regulatory changes, technological advances, and shifts in healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.57. 3,110,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $469.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.97. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $844.26. 1,762,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $835.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 10,813,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,888,117. The company has a market cap of $687.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $210.03. 3,707,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $370.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.52. 4,510,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,105. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

