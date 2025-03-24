McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.30 and its 200 day moving average is $504.45.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

