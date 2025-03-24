McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

