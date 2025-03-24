Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Mativ Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:MATV opened at $6.13 on Monday. Mativ has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $333.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.
