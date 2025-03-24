Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Mativ Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $6.13 on Monday. Mativ has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $333.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mativ by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mativ by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

