Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,916 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $202,546,000 after acquiring an additional 540,219 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,580,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 216,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,422,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 125,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,044 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

