Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 350 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.