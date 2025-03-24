Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 41,787 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 586.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

