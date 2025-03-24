Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

