Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

UE opened at $18.63 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

