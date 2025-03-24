Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

SMCI opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

