Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

